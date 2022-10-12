Gentry (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Gentry saw an increased role during the team's Week 5 loss to the Patriots after Pat Freiermuth (concussion) left the game, but he appears to have picked up an injury as well, leaving Connor Heyward, a rookie sixth-round pick, as the only tight end to practice Wednesday. The extent of Gentry's knee injury remains unclear, but he'll have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Week 6.

