Steelers' Zach Gentry: Drafted by Pittsburgh
The Steelers selected Gentry in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 118th overall.
Gentry is an interesting case study as a four-star quarterback prospect who transitioned to tight end early in his time at Michigan. He was ultimately a regular starter at the position the past two seasons and he finished that tenure with 49 receptions, 817 yards and four touchdowns. With plenty of room to continue growing, Gentry has the potential to surface as an interesting complement to Vance McDonald in an offense that no longer rosters Jesse James.
