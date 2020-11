Gentry will be placed on injured reserve with a left knee sprain, but the injury isn't as severe as initially feared, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coach Mike Tomlin called the 24-year-old's knee injury "significant" after Sunday's win over Jacksonville, but the actual diagnosis appears a bit more optimistic. Gentry will be sidelined for at least the next three games, but he could return for the Week 15 matchup with the Bengals.