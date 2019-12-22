Play

Gentry (coach's decision) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

The 2019 fifth-round pick out of Michigan made his NFL debut last week, and nabbed his only target for a four-yard catch. With veteran Vance McDonald (concussion) back in the fold, Gentry will have just one more chance this season to join the roster in Week 17.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends