Gentry secured his lone target for two yards during the Steelers' 24-20 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Gentry didn't play in last week's loss to Cleveland, but he was on the field for a season-high 61 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps Sunday. In spite of his uptick in playing time, the 2019 fifth-rounder had minimal production and should continue to have a limited role in the passing game as long as Pat Freiermuth is healthy.