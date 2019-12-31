Play

Gentry was inactive for Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

The Pittsburgh offense underused the tight end position all season resulting in Gentry playing just 50 offensive snaps over the course of four games. He finished the 2019 season catching his only target for four yards. He will likely have a similar role with the team in 2020 so long as Vance McDonald remains the starting tight end.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories