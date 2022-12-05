Gentry secured his lone target for eight yards during the Steelers' 19-16 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

Gentry was on the field for 74 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps during Sunday's matchup, outpacing fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth, who played 55 percent of the offensive snaps. However, Gentry was much less involved than Freiermuth in the passing game, as Freiermuth led the team with 76 receiving yards on three receptions. While Gentry's increased playing time in Week 13 was encouraging, he's been used mainly as a blocking tight end this year and has logged double-digit receiving yards just twice.