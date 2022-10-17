Gentry secured his lone target for four yards during Sunday's 20-18 win over the Buccaneers.

Gentry saw an uptick in snaps Sunday with Pat Freiermuth (concussion) sidelined. However, Gentry drew just one target late in the second quarter, which helped set up a 55-yard field goal by the Steelers. The 26-year-old has tallied at least 40 yards in two of the first six games of the season but is an unreliable fantasy option, particularly when Freiermuth is healthy.