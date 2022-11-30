Gentry caught his lone target for a minus-4 yards in Monday's 24-17 win over the Colts.
Gentry played 36 of the Steelers' 69 offensive snaps in the win, with his 52 percent snap share representing his best mark since Week 6. He remains ahead of rookie Connor Heyward as Pittsburgh's No. 2 tight end, but he's unlikely to draw more than a couple targets in most games while Pat Freiermuth is healthy and available.
