Gentry secured both of his targets for zero yards during the Steelers' 16-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Gentry served as the Steelers' top tight end last week but had limited results against the Buccaneers, and his production remained low in Week 7 with Pat Freiermuth back on the field. Gentry has been held under 10 yards in four of his last five appearances and doesn't have much fantasy value, especially when Freiermuth is healthy.