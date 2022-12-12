Gentry failed to secure his lone target during the Steelers' 16-14 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Gentry was on the field for a season-high 74 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps last week, but he played just 45 percent of the snaps against Baltimore, which is more in line with his usual marks. The 26-year-old has been mainly used in a blocking capacity this year, and he doesn't have much fantasy relevance.