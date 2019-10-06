Steelers' Zach Gentry: Not playing Sunday
Gentry (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Gentry stepped into a bigger role with 25 offensive snaps last week against the Bengals (though he wasn't targeted), but he'll be a healthy scratch Week 5 with Vance McDonald (shoulder) ready to play. Nick Vannett will work as the Steelers' No. 2 tight end.
