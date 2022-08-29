Gentry wasn't targeted during Sunday's 19-9 preseason win over the Lions.
Gentry served as a starter Sunday and was on the field for 25 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps, but he didn't have an impact in the passing game. The 2019 fifth-rounder was quiet during the preseason, securing his lone target for nine yards. He's in line to begin the year as the No. 2 tight end behind Pat Freiermuth since Eric Ebron is no longer with the team, but Gentry's fantasy value will likely be limited as long as Freiermuth is healthy.