Gentry is dealing with a knee injury Tuesday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
The Steelers don't practice until Wednesday, so it remains to be seen whether Gentry's injury will impact his participation level. Top tight end Pat Freiermuth is still in the concussion protocol.
