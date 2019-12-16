Gentry caught his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Bills.

The rookie out of Michigan finally had an opportunity to take the field and caught a short pass over the middle from Devlin Hodges on the opening possession of the second half. That drive resulted in Pittsburgh's only touchdown of the game and was Gentry's only target. Considering that the tight end position has accounted for just 16.7 percent of Pittsburgh's receptions this season, there is no reason to expect Gentry's role to increase in Week 16 against the Jets even if Vance McDonald (concussion) misses his second straight game.