Gentry secured his lone target for four yards during the Steelers' 24-16 win over Carolina on Sunday.

Although Gentry had minimal fantasy production during Sunday's victory, he was on the field for 62 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps, which outpaced fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth, who played 56 percent of the snaps. Gentry has had fairly consistent playing time this year but hasn't been very involved in the passing game, as he's secured just nine of 12 targets for 23 yards over the last nine games.