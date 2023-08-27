Gentry secured one of two targets for seven yards across the Steelers' three preseason games.

Gentry rejoined the Steelers on a one-year deal during the offseason but wasn't utilized much in the passing game. Per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, there's a chance Gentry doesn't make the 53-man roster now that rookie Darnell Washington is in the fold, but Gentry's solid blocking abilities bolster his chances for a spot on the final roster. However, it doesn't appear as though he'll have much fantasy value early in the regular season.