Gentry secured both of his targets for 40 yards during Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Bengals.

Gentry didn't start Sunday's season opener and was on the field for just 30 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps, but he had a 32-yard reception early in the second quarter, which was the Steelers' longest play of the game. In spite of Gentry's solid yardage total to begin the season, Pat Freiermuth unsurprisingly led the team's tight ends by securing five of 10 targets for 75 yards. As long as Freiermuth stays healthy, it seems unlikely that Gentry will have enough playing time to make him a reliable fantasy option.