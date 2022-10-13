Gentry (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

After sitting out Wednesday's practice due to the knee issue, Gentry cleared up any lingering concern about his health by taking every rep Thursday. Meanwhile, top tight end Pat Freiermuth was a limited participant for the second day in a row while he remains in the NFL's five-step protocol for head injuries after suffering the third diagnosed concussion of his two-year career in last Sunday's loss to the Bills. If Freiermuth can't clear the protocol in advance of this Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Gentry and No. 3 tight end Connor Heyward would likely take on elevated roles for Pittsburgh. Gentry saw plenty of usage Week 5 despite Freiermuth playing about half the game, as the 26-year-old finished the blowout loss to Buffalo with five receptions for 43 yards on six targets while taking the field for 64 percent of the snaps on offense.