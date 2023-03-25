Gentry is set to re-sign with the Steelers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Gentry has been with the Steelers for his first four years in the NFL, but did not start playing a bigger role until 2021. He has played all 34 games over the previous two years. In that span he accumulated 299 yards on 38 receptions. He projects to back up Pat Freiermuth in 2023.
