Gentry and Nick Vannett will be the Steelers' available tight ends Monday versus the Bengals with Vance McDonald (shoulder) inactive, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Aside from McDonald, Xavier Grimble (calf) is on injured reserve. To restock the TE room, the team acquired Vannett from the Seahawks last Tuesday. While he's the veteran between him and Gentry, the latter has been in town since he was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. Gentry's first catch as a pro awaits.