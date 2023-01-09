Gentry secured his lone target for 23 yards during the Steelers' 28-14 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Gentry had a consistent snap share for most of the 2022 season, but he racked up double-digit receiving yards on just three occasions. Over his 17 appearances, he secured 19 of 23 targets for 132 yards. The 26-year-old is slated to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason, and it's possible he seeks out a team in which he's able to carve out a larger role.