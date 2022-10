Gentry secured five of six targets for 43 yards during the Steelers' 38-3 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Gentry saw an uptick in playing time after Pat Freiermuth (concussion) exited the game, and the 2019 fifth-rounder performed fairly well with his increased opportunities. Gentry had totaled just two receiving yards over Pittsburgh's last three games, but he should serve as the team's top tight end if Freiermuth is forced to miss additional time.