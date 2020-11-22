site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Zach Gentry: Won't return Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gentry won't return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a knee injury.
Gentry wasn't targeted during the first half before suffering the injury. Eric Ebron is the only available tight end for the Steelers for the remainder of Sunday's contest.
