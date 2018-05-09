Charles was released by the Chiefs on Tuesday.

Charles hasn't touched the field since 2016 when he played 12 games for the Lions and marked seven tackles (two solo). The 29-year-old spent 2017 preseason with Jacksonville, but he was let go before Week 1 and remained unemployed for the rest of the campaign. Charles has always played in a reserve role, and that's what he'll compete for wherever he lands.

