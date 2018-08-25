Stefan McClure: Waived from IR
McClure (undisclosed) was waived from injured reserve by the Lions on Saturday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
McClure played seven games for the Redskins in 2017, recording two total tackles. The 25-year-old safety will subsequently be released once his injury settlement period is up.
