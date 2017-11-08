Stefan McClure: Waived from IR
The Redskins waived McClure (hamstring) from injured reserve after reaching an injury settlement Wednesday, per the league's official transaction log.
McClure landed on IR last Wednesday after he hurt his hamstring in Week 8 against the Cowboys. The extent of his injury remains unclear. Should he clear waivers, McClure would then be free to sign with any team other than the Redskins.
