Wisniewski signed a two-year contract with the Steelers on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Wisniewski, who has started in two of the last three Super Bowls for the Eagles and the Chiefs, adds key depth to Pittsburgh's offensive line. The tenth-year veteran is able to play at many different positions, so he should fill in nicely wherever the Steelers need him, whether that comes in a starting role or off the bench.

