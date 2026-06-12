Stefon Diggs: NFL closes personal conduct review

The NFL has closed its review of Diggs after determining that there was insufficient evidence of a personal conduct policy violation stemming from an alleged dispute with his private chef this past December, ESPN.com reports.

Friday's decision arrives after Diggs was found not guilty last month of assaulting his private chef in a pay dispute, but at the time of the verdict NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy noted that the matter remained "under review of the personal conduct policy." Diggs, who was released by the Patriots in March, has yet to catch on elsewhere, but on the heels of a 2025 regular season in which he recorded an 85-1,013-4 line on 102 targets in 17 games, the 32-year-old is a candidate to garner interest in the coming weeks from teams still seeking to bolster their WR corps.