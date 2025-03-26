Stefon Diggs signed with the Patriots on Tuesday, agreeing to a three-year, $69 million contract, including $26 million guaranteed. It's a great landing spot for Diggs, and he could be a quality Fantasy receiver this season if healthy.

Now that he has a team, his health is the biggest question mark since Diggs suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 last season as a member of the Texans. He's also 31 (32 in November), so Fantasy managers will be skeptical of his production this season, which makes sense.

But prior to getting hurt last year, Diggs was having a solid campaign. He averaged 14.6 PPR points per game in Houston, including four outings with at least 17 PPR points. One of those games was Week 6 at New England when he had six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown on seven targets.

Hopefully, Diggs will be ready for training camp, and he could be the No. 1 receiver in New England depending on what the Patriots do in the NFL Draft. At the time of his signing, even coming off the ACL injury, Diggs is easily the best receiver for Drake Maye and headed for plenty of targets.

Diggs' current competition on the New England depth chart is Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kendrick Bourne and Ja'Lynn Polk. You can see why this landing spot was great for Diggs, and he has the chance to help Fantasy managers in a big way if he's 100 percent.

I'm ranking Diggs as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver for now, but he could improve his value if healthy for training camp. The earliest I would draft Diggs is Round 7, but again that could change, especially if the Patriots come out of the NFL Draft with more talent at wide receiver.

This signing is great for Maye, who had a solid rookie campaign in 2024, but he needed better weapons. Maye showed plenty of flashes last year, especially with his legs, to see the upside he has to offer.

In 10 healthy starts, Maye scored at least 21.4 Fantasy points five times. He was also on pace for 632 rushing yards, which would have been third among quarterbacks behind only Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels.

Maye is one of my favorite sleepers, regardless of position, and the addition of Diggs solidifies that. He's an easy late-round target in all one-quarterback leagues, and he could emerge as a breakout candidate if the Patriots continue to put more talent around him before the offseason is over.