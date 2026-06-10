Stefon Diggs: Unlikely to re-sign with Patriots

Head coach Mike Vrabel suggested Wednesday that the Patriots aren't interested in re-signing Diggs at the moment Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports. "Right now, I don't think that that's something that I think we're exploring, said Vrabel. "But I would never say no."

This doesn't seem like a fit for either party after the Patriots added A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs this offseason, but Vrabel at least wants to leave the door open in case Diggs can't find a better opportunity in free agency. The 32-year-old was found not guilty in May on charges related to an alleged dispute with his former private chef, though there is still some chance of the NFL disciplining Diggs for the alleged incident. For now, he remains unsigned, with rumors often connecting him to receiver-needy teams like the Chiefs, Ravens, Commanders and Falcons.