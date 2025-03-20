Diggs (knee) is visiting with the Patriots, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

The free-agent wideout is unlikely to re-sign with the Texans in light of their trade for Christian Kirk, but New England looks like a similarly good option for fantasy production, offering budding franchise quarterback Drake Maye in combination with one of the weakest WR rooms in the league. It isn't clear Diggs would be able to help at the outset of the season, considering he's 31 years old and rehabbing the ACL tear he suffered in late October. He presumably had surgery at some point in November, giving him about a 10-month gap between the ACL repair and Week 1 of 2025. It's been done before, but typically by players in their 20s, not 31-year-olds that had already shown major signs of decline pre-injury.