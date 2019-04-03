Step Durham: Waived by Chiefs
Durham was waived by the Chiefs on Wednesday, per the league's official transaction log.
Durham spent the entire 2018 season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, but the fact he was released without an injury designation suggests he's since returned to full health. The 24-year-old Georiga Tech product will look to find a new home in advance of team training camps in late July and early August.
