Nembot (undisclosed) was waived by the Ravens after failing a physical Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Nembot spent the last two seasons on injured reserve and has yet to suit up for a NFL game. He came into the league in 2016 at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, but Nembot couldn't stay healthy enough to convert his potential into action.

