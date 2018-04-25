Stephane Nembot: Fails physical, heads to waivers
Nembot (undisclosed) was waived by the Ravens after failing a physical Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Nembot spent the last two seasons on injured reserve and has yet to suit up for a NFL game. He came into the league in 2016 at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, but Nembot couldn't stay healthy enough to convert his potential into action.
