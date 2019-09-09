Stephen Anderson: Done in New England
Anderson was cut by the Patriots' practice squad Monday, Zack Cox of NESN reports.
Anderson was unable to make the 53-man roster out of camp in New England, and will have to look for an opportunity elsewhere. The California product would look to and depth at the position at the practice squad level or otherwise.
