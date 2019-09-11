The Chargers signed Anderson to their practice squad Wednesday.

This could serve as a tryout for Anderson since Chargers No. 1 TE Hunter Henry (knee) is facing another lengthy recovery. The team has just two healthy tight ends -- Virgil Green and Sean Culkin -- on the active roster, so Anderson could be promoted for depth ahead of Week 2's matchup with the Lions.

