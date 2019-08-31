Stephen Anderson: Gets cut by New England
The Patriots waived Anderson (undisclosed) on Saturday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Even with fellow tight ends Benjamin Watson and Lance Kendricks both facing suspensions to begin the season, Anderson was unable to secure a roster spot over Matt LaCosse or Ryan Izzo, the last two men left standing in the position group heading into Week 1. Anderson didn't help his case for winning a spot by getting hurt during the preseason, though it's unclear if the unspecified injury he's tending to is a long-term concern. He could latch on elsewhere as a depth tight end if he can pass a physical.
