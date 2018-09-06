Anderson has joined the Patriots' practice squad, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson, who was let go by the Texans last Friday, joins the Patriots as the team's season opener against his former team approaches. Aside from potentially offering insight into some of Houston's tendencies on offense, the 25-year-old will bolster the Patriots' tight end depth behind Rob Gronkowski. Anderson logged 25 catches for 342 yards and a TD in 15 games last year.

