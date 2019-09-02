The Patriots have signed Anderson to their practice squad.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com,Anderson, who had been dealing with an undisclosed injury, was at practice Sunday, signifying that health didn't play a part in his being let go during roster cut-downs. With Ben Watson suspended for the first four games of the season and Lance Kendricks also slated to serve a one game ban out of the gate, the Patriots are poised to roll with Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo in Week 1. For now, Anderson provides the team with some in-house depth at the position.

