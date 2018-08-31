Stephen Anderson: Let go by Houston
Anderson was waived by the Texans on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Anderson, despite setting career highs in catches (25), yards (342) and snaps (441) with the Texans in 2017, was unable to secure a spot on the Texans' 53-man roster. Houston drafted a pair of tight ends in the 2018 NFL Draft -- Jordan Akins (third round) and Jordan Thomas (sixth round) -- and seems confident in their rookies to back up starter Ryan Griffin. Anderson will become an unrestricted free agent if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
