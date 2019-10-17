Stephen Anderson: Remaining with Chargers
Anderson signed to the Chargers' practice squad Wednesday.
Anderson was waived by the Chargers on Saturday but will remain with the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The 26-year-old played five snaps on special teams during his lone game with the team, but had 25 catches for 342 yards and one touchdown with the Texans in 2017.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Perfect matchup
Nobody expected the Bills to be a Fantasy powerhouse, but they could carry you to victory in...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...