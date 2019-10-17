Anderson signed to the Chargers' practice squad Wednesday.

Anderson was waived by the Chargers on Saturday but will remain with the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The 26-year-old played five snaps on special teams during his lone game with the team, but had 25 catches for 342 yards and one touchdown with the Texans in 2017.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories