Anderson was designated for waivers by the Chargers on Saturday.

Anderson had been a non-factor for Los Angeles in the early going. The 26-year-old tight end, in a Week 5 loss to the Broncos, saw five snaps on special teams but had not played a single down before that. He'll now hit the open market, in search of a new NFL home.

