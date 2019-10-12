Stephen Anderson: Waived by Chargers
Anderson was designated for waivers by the Chargers on Saturday.
Anderson had been a non-factor for Los Angeles in the early going. The 26-year-old tight end, in a Week 5 loss to the Broncos, saw five snaps on special teams but had not played a single down before that. He'll now hit the open market, in search of a new NFL home.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Malcolm must-start
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including what to do with...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football picks, sims, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 6 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 6 injury report: Gurley out?
Running back concerns are all over the place, and receiver depth will be tested as well. Dave...