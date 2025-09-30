Carlson reverted to the Bears' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Carlson made his 2025 regular-season debut in the Bears' Week 4 win over the Raiders due to the absence of Colston Loveland (hip). Carlson played a total of 15 snaps (10 on offense, five on special teams) without otherwise showing up on the box score. Loveland will have additional time to recover from his injury thanks to the Week 5 bye, so Carlson will likely remain on the practice squad for the Bears' Week 6 clash against the Commanders on Monday, Oct. 13.