The Bears waived Denmark on Friday, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Denmark couldn't find a spot in Chicago's experienced cornerback room. The 23-year-old has a strong athletic profile with a 4.46 40 and 43.5-inch vertical, so the Bears are keeping him on the practice squad in hopes of developing him for the future.

