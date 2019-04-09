Stephen Gostkowski: Drawing interest from 49ers
The 49ers are showing interest in Gostkowski, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 49ers placed their franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould, who thus far has opted not to sign the $4.971 million tender. Meanwhile, Gostkowski presumably prefers to stay in New England but hasn't received a contract offer to his liking. The 49ers can rescind Gould's tender and allow him to become an unrestricted free agent if they decide to sign Gostkowski. Bother kickers offer impressive accuracy with middling leg strength.
