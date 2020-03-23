Stephen Gostkowski: Let go by Patriots
The Patriots will release Gostkowski (hip), Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
When healthy, Gostkowski was entrenched as the Patriots' kicker since he was selected in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. A hip injury limited the 36-year-old to four games last season, however. Per Doug Kyed of NESN.com, with Gostkowski on the way out, Matthew Slater is now the longest-tenured player on the Patriots.
