Stephen Gostkowski: Progressing on new contract
The Patriots and Gostkowski are making progress with negotiations on a new contract, Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Despite finishing in the top 10 in points scored 11 times in his 13 seasons, Gostkowski wasn't extended the franchise tag by the deadline like he was in 2015. The Patriots' decision left him free to explore all options once the new league year started March 13, but it appears as if he'll stick with the only organization he's ever known.
