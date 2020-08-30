Gostkowski (hip) tried out with the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gostkowski has seemingly recovered from the hip injury that landed him on injured reserve in 2019, and he's searching for a new landing spot after 14 years with the Patriots. The 36-year-old was fairly reliable in 2019, making seven of eight field goals (88 percent), although he struggled with extra points, converting just 11 of 15.
