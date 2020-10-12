The Jaguars released Hauschka on Monday.
The move was predictable after the 35-year-old kicker missed two field goals from 24 and 49 yards in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Texans. The Jaguars didn't allow him to try another field goal despite multiple trips into Texans' territory. Jonathan Brown was signed to the active roster and is expected to be the team's starting kicker moving forward.
