Stephen Hauschka: Let go by Bills
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Bills have released Hauschka, Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports.
With that, 2020 sixth-rounder Tyler Bass is slated to serve as the team's kicker, while Hauschka will now look to catch on with another squad looking for an experienced NFL kicker.
